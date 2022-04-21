IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma registers unwanted record of most ducks in tournament history

After falling for a duck in the very first over in the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit Sharma who is already going through a lean patch, bagged an unwanted record for most ducks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

The Mumbai Indians captain was dismissed by CSK's Mukesh Choudhary in the very first over of the match played at the D.Y Patil Stadium, here. He handed a simple catch to Mitchell Santner at mid-on off Mukesh Chaudhary and failed to give his team a good start.

Rohit has been dismissed for a duck in the IPL 14 times, surpassing Piyush Chawal followed by Harbhajan Singh, Mandeep Singh and Parthiv Patel, all have 13 ducks in their names. Now, with a duck against CSK, Rohit took the lead and grabbed an unwanted IPL record.

Rohit, who has not been his usual best in the IPL, had scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28, 6 and 0 so far.

Most Duck In IPL History

1) Rohit Sharma - 14

2) Piyush Chawla - 13

3) Harbhajan Singh - 13

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:13 PM IST