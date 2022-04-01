IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders' Ajinkya Rahane reaches 4000-run mark in cash-rich league

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Ajinkya Rahane became the seventh Indian to score 4000 runs in the IPL during 15th edition of match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Rahane achieved the landmark during his 11-ball 12 against PBKS.

The India Test batsman become the ninth and 12th overall to reach the milestone.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:54 PM IST