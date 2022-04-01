IPL 2022: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday cheer for Kolkata Knight Riders during their match against Punjab Kings

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday were seen cheering for the two-time champions during their IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Cameras at the stadium zoomed on the duo as they cheered for their team. Even King Khan's son Aryan was seen along with them at the iconic stadium.

Earlier, both Ananya and Suhana Instagrammed a picture of them where they can be seen wearing tank tops with the KKR logo on them.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 08:24 PM IST