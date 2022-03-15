IPL 2022: In T20 there is no strong or weak team, says Ajit Agarkar

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Ajit Agarkar said that in T20 format, there is no strong or weak team.

The former Indian pacer added that it is difficult to pick a clear favourite in the IPL as anyone can be a winner.

Putting forward Rajasthan Royals' maiden triumph in the inaugural edition of the IPL as a case study, Agarkar said: "In T20 cricket there is no strong or weak team, I wish it were true and you could pick one or two teams but that's not the case. We have enough evidence throughout the editions of IPL that no team is easier to beat."

Commenting on the glorious uncertainties of cricket during the IPL Gameplan show on Star Sports, Agarkar said, "If you see Rajasthan Royals in the first edition of IPL, everyone was having a laugh at the team they picked in the auction, but they went on to win the trophy."

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on March 27.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 05:17 PM IST