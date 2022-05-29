IPL 2022 final: Can RR’s Jos Buttler break this record of Virat Kohli against GT in title clash?

RR's Jos Buttler takes a selfie with captain Sanju Samson | Pic: BCCI-IPL

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) in-form batsman Jos Buttler can surpass Virat Kohli’s long-standing record of most centuries in the Indian Premier League when they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29.

In the RR's Qualifier 2 win against RCB, Buttler scored his fourth century of the season, matching Kohli's record from the 2016 edition. If Buttler manages to score a century in the final, he will go past Kohli, with five centuries.

Buttler's amazing form this season has seen him score 824 runs so far at an average of almost 59 and a strike rate of 151.47. He has also registered four centuries and an equal number of half-tons this season, making him the highest run-getter in IPL 2022.

The Englishman—placed third on the all-time IPL scorers' list in a single season—is just 25 runs shy of taking second-placed David Warner's place. The Australian made 848 runs for SRH in 2016.

While Warner's scores are well within reach of Buttler when RR take on GT, reaching Kohli's all-time record of 973 runs in a season (2016), will need RR opener to play the knock of a lifetime in the final to break that record, although it is not entirely impossible.

The Englishman will be confident of putting on a strong show against GT, having hit 89 against them in their Qualifier 1 match and then followed it up with his unbeaten 106 against RCB in Qualifier 2.

RR are chasing their first title since 2008, when they won the inaugural edition under the captaincy of the late great Shane Warne.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have made it to the final in their debut IPL season.

