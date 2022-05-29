IPL 2022 final: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman rock during closing ceremony

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh | Pic: BCCI-IPL

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and music director AR Rahman performed at the closing ceremony of the IPL 2022 finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The Padmaavat actor grooved to some of the hits from his movies in front of the capacity crowd.

Meanwhile, music director AR Rahman performed a tribute concert for Team India and 75 years of Indian cricket.

The final will be played between debutants Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a small video where he could be seen practising, as he will be performing in the finale.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, "Capacity Crowd? .... Just bring it! Tune in to watch me live performing at the Closing ceremony of Tata IPL Final 2022 on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar today at 6.25 pm.#TATAIPL #TATAIPLFINAL @iplt20."