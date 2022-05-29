e-Paper Get App

IPL 2022 final: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman rock during closing ceremony

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh | Pic: BCCI-IPL

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and music director AR Rahman performed at the closing ceremony of the IPL 2022 finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The Padmaavat actor grooved to some of the hits from his movies in front of the capacity crowd.

Meanwhile, music director AR Rahman performed a tribute concert for Team India and 75 years of Indian cricket.

The final will be played between debutants Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, Ranveer took to his Instagram handle and dropped a small video where he could be seen practising, as he will be performing in the finale.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, "Capacity Crowd? .... Just bring it! Tune in to watch me live performing at the Closing ceremony of Tata IPL Final 2022 on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar today at 6.25 pm.#TATAIPL #TATAIPLFINAL @iplt20."

Read Also
IPL 2022 final: Can RR’s Jos Buttler break this record of Virat Kohli against GT in title clash?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSportsIPL 2022 final: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman rock during closing ceremony

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2022 final: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman rock during closing ceremony

IPL 2022 final: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman rock during closing ceremony

Punjab: Day after security withdrawn, popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala shot dead...

Punjab: Day after security withdrawn, popular singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala shot dead...

Goa Statehood Day 2022: Significance, history and all you need to know

Goa Statehood Day 2022: Significance, history and all you need to know

Nepal plane crash: Fate of 4 Indians, 18 others unclear as search and rescue operation called off...

Nepal plane crash: Fate of 4 Indians, 18 others unclear as search and rescue operation called off...

RR v GT: Will Rajasthan Royals be able to win IPL 2022 final for Shane Warne?

RR v GT: Will Rajasthan Royals be able to win IPL 2022 final for Shane Warne?