IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting fumes after Mitchell Marsh's brain fade; video goes viral

A video has gone viral where Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting is seen fuming after a Mitchell Marsh brain fade in the match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on May 1.

The KL Rahul-led Super Giants won the thriller of a contest by just six runs as Delhi Capitals could muster 189/7 chasing 195.

After a miserable opening show by Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, who were out for five and three runs respectively, Marsh and skipper Rishabh Pant seemed to be cruising along well, just when Australia's T20 World Cup hero fell foul to a questionable umpiring decision, returning to the dugout after he had 'nicked' a Krishnappa Gowtham delivery to LSG wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

However, replays seemed to suggest that the ball never made contact with Marsh's bat and the Australian cricketer would have earned a reprieve had he gone for the review. But the 30-year-old limited-overs specialist decided to walk back to the dugout, much to the chagrin of his coach Ponting.

At the time Marsh was dismissed, he was batting fluently on 37 from 20 balls. In fact, the umpire too hesitated initially to give Marsh out but later raised his finger.

Marsh has had a very ordinary IPL 2022, having scored 64 runs for the Delhi Capitals in three outings, while missing a large chunk of the lucrative tournament due to Covid-19.

Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Marsh was criticised for his sluggish batting (14 off 24 balls). Had he gone for a review, Marsh could probably have guided the Capitals to a win.

A renowned sports reporter, Nic Savage, tweeted the image from 'Ultra Edge', the ball-tracking device, which showed Mitchell Marsh was clearly not out.

"Mitchell Marsh was given out caught behind for 37 (20), but replays suggested the Australian didn't edge it," wrote Savage on Twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 02:46 PM IST