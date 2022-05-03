Watch Video: Rishabh Pant’s fan paints a beautiful sketch with a bat for the Delhi Capitals captain

Karnataka-based Niyaaz Ali, a skillful sketcher and a huge Rishabh Pant fan, used his mind-blowing sketching skills to portray his love for the Delhi Capitals captain.

Niyaaz painted a portrait of Pant just by using a bat.

Though Niyaaz hasn’t met Pant personally, he believes DC will win the title this season under the leadership of the India wicketkeeper-batsman.

“I have been a huge fan of Delhi Capitals for 10 years and I believe this season there is a 100 per cent chance for DC winning the IPL trophy. This season their batting and bowling line-ups are stronger than the past seasons and my captain Rishabh Pant is going to make my dream come true. He is my favourite player, he is not only a cricketer but also an entertainer. I like his one-hand shots, it’s too hilarious to watch and at the same time love watching his batting style and power-hitting,” Niyaaz told Star Sports.

“I have never met him in person, but I am patiently looking forward to that day when I get to meet my idol. Painting his image with a bat was the happiest moment and one of the biggest achievements of my life,” he added.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:48 AM IST