e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Watch Video: Rishabh Pant’s fan paints a beautiful sketch with a bat for the Delhi Capitals captain

Watch Video: Rishabh Pant’s fan paints a beautiful sketch with a bat for the Delhi Capitals captain

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:48 AM IST

DC captain Rishabh Pant | Pic: BCCI-IPL
DC captain Rishabh Pant | Pic: BCCI-IPL
Advertisement

Karnataka-based Niyaaz Ali, a skillful sketcher and a huge Rishabh Pant fan, used his mind-blowing sketching skills to portray his love for the Delhi Capitals captain.

Niyaaz painted a portrait of Pant just by using a bat.

Though Niyaaz hasn’t met Pant personally, he believes DC will win the title this season under the leadership of the India wicketkeeper-batsman.

“I have been a huge fan of Delhi Capitals for 10 years and I believe this season there is a 100 per cent chance for DC winning the IPL trophy. This season their batting and bowling line-ups are stronger than the past seasons and my captain Rishabh Pant is going to make my dream come true. He is my favourite player, he is not only a cricketer but also an entertainer. I like his one-hand shots, it’s too hilarious to watch and at the same time love watching his batting style and power-hitting,” Niyaaz told Star Sports.

“I have never met him in person, but I am patiently looking forward to that day when I get to meet my idol. Painting his image with a bat was the happiest moment and one of the biggest achievements of my life,” he added.

ALSO READ

Rishabh Pant should be groomed for Test team captaincy, says Yuvraj Singh Rishabh Pant should be groomed for Test team captaincy, says Yuvraj Singh
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 09:48 AM IST