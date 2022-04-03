IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni set for another landmark in T20 Cricket

IPL team Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) former captain MS Dhoni will achieve another milestone in his glorious career when India great steps on the field during their IPL 2022 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman will become the only Indian player after current India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma to have played 350 or more games in the shortest format.

Rohit is the only other Indian on the list having played 372 matches for club and country.

West Indies' Kieron Pollard tops the list with 583 appearances.

Dhoni might also surpass former CSK teammate Suresh Raina to have hit the most sixes for a single franchise. Raina has smashed 219 sixes for CSK while Dhoni is 217.

