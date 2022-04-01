IPL 2022: Ajay Jadeja criticises Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni for calling the shots against Lucknow Super Giants

Former India batsman Ajay Jadeja has slammed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) great MS Dhoni for running the show while captain Ravindra Jadeja fielded in the outfield during their six-wicket defeat to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

Dhoni handed over the captaincy to Jadeja two days before their first game on March 26 and are yet to register a win in two games.

During the match against (LSG) where KL Rahul and Co chased down 211, Dhoni was seen setting the field, while Jadeja was standing near the boundary line.

"Whatever I saw, it was wrong. There is no doubt about that. There is no bigger fan of MS Dhoni than me. I am his fan because of the temperament and the things he does. If this was the last game on which your qualification depended, then I still would have understood. In those situations, sometimes you take back the reins because there is a need for it. But in the second game we got to see this, and I am not saying just because it is Ravindra Jadeja," Jadeja told Cricbuzz.

"MS Dhoni is a big name, I do not like saying such things but we are here talking about the game, so I have no doubts in my mind, what I saw today, I did not like," he stated further.

CSK next lock horns with Punjab Kings on Sunday.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:54 PM IST