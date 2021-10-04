IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's CSK vs DC encounter Live on TV and online

In a nail biting contest between the two dangerously inform teams, Chennai Super will take on Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

Despite both the teams having already qualified for the IPL 2021 play-offs, the encounter still promises to be to a cracker of a game given the brilliant run both the sides have enjoyed, especially in the UAE leg of the tournament.

As both the teams have already progressed into the final four of the tournament, this game will be all about keeping the wining momentum going to stay in high spirits ahead of the play-offs.

Its the battle of the two top ranked teams and the side that clears this 'preliminary test', will definitely walk into the 'finals' with a great confidence.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the CSK vs DC match today.

Where is the CSK vs DC game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match no. 50 CSK vs DC will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday.

At what time will the CSK vs DC match begin?

The CSK vs DC match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Monday, October 4).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 CSK vs DC match?

CSK vs DC match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 CSK vs DC match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 CSK vs DC match will be available on Hotstar.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 05:01 PM IST