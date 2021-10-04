Rishabh Pant birthday special: Flamboyant Pant's heartwarming pictures with mother Saroj

'Careless, or Carefree,' it's upto the fans and the experts to decide, Pant will play the way he likes and that is exactly what makes him different from the rest.

Born on October 4, 1997, Rishabh Pant turns 24. The skipper of the Delhi Capitals has established himself in the Indian side. Over the years, the left hander has played a few swashbuckling innings in the longest format of the game which has guided India to memorable victories.

Flamboyant and aggressive on the field, Pant is a true family man off the field. The young gun has posted several pictures on his Instagram handle with his family.

However, what stands out is the love of the stylish left hander for his mother. On numerous occasions, Pant has talked about the contribution of his mother in making him what he is today.

When Pant started off his cricketing journey, commuting was a huge issue, but his mother took the matter in her own hands. She would wake up in the middle of the night to catch the 3 am bus from Roorkee to Delhi for a five-hour journey, along with Rishabh.

Only aim was to make Rishabh attend the Sinha-run Sonnet Club's net practice sessions on Saturdays and Sundays at Sri Venkateswara College in south Delhi.

Many a times, the two stayed at a Gurudwara near the college on weekends. Undoubtedly, Pant's mother had played a huge role in his success.

On Pant's special day, here are a few pictures of the loving son with mother Saroj:

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 01:50 PM IST