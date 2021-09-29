IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals post 149/9 against RCB

Dubai: Sent in to bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 149 for nine against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Evin Lewis top-scored with a 37-ball 58 while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 31.

For RCB, Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/34.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 149 for 9 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 58, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31; Harshal Patel 3/34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/18, Shahbaz Ahmed 2/10). PTI

ALSO READ Brazilian soccer great Pelé set to leave hospital after tumor operation, says daughter Kely

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 10:00 PM IST