IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals post 149/9 against RCB

Dubai: Sent in to bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 149 for nine against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.
Evin Lewis top-scored with a 37-ball 58 while Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 31.
For RCB, Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/34.
Brief Scores:
Rajasthan Royals: 149 for 9 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 58, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31; Harshal Patel 3/34, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/18, Shahbaz Ahmed 2/10). PTI
