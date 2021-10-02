IPL 2021: Jaiswal-Dube's blitzkrieg seals 7-wicket win for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings

Abu Dhabi: Ruturaj Gaikwad's magnificent unbeaten century went in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Chasing an imposing target of 190, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) and Shivam Dube (64 not out off 42 balls) hit half centuries as RR reached 190 for 3 in 17.3 overs to win the match.

Captain Sanju Samson and Evin Lewis contributed 28 and 27 respectively in a show of batting prowess.

Earlier, Gaikwad took his bat through the innings with his 60-ball unbeaten knock of 101 which had nine fours and five sixes after CSK were asked to bat first.

Ravindra Jadeja contributed 32 off just 15 balls while Faf du Plessis made 25.

For RR, Rahul Tewatia was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/39.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 189 for 4 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 101 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 32 not out; Rahul Tewatia 3/39).

Rajasthan Royals: 190 for 3 in 17.3 overs (Shivam Dube 64 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 50; Shardul Thakur 2/30)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:39 PM IST