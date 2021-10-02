IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap updated list after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Ruturaj Gaikwad's magnificent unbeaten century went in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Chasing an imposing target of 190, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (50) and Shivam Dube (64 not out off 42 balls) hit half centuries as RR reached 190 for 3 in 17.3 overs to win the match.

Captain Sanju Samson and Evin Lewis contributed 28 and 27 respectively in a show of batting prowess.

Earlier, Gaikwad took his bat through the innings with his 60-ball unbeaten knock of 101 which had nine fours and five sixes after CSK were asked to bat first.

Here are the top 5 players with the most runs (Orange Cap):

1. Ruturaj Gaikwas - 508

2. KL Rahul - 489

3. Sanju Samson - 468

4. Shikhar Dhawan - 462

5. Faf du Plessisl - 460

Here are the top 5 players with the most wickets (Purple Cap):

1. Harshal Patel- 26

2. Avesh Khan - 21

3. Jasprit Bumrah - 17

4. Arshdeep Singh - 16

5. Mohammed Shami - 15

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:33 PM IST