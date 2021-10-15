IPL 2021 Final: 'MS Dhoni knows how to get the best out of his players', says former CSK player Shane Watson

Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson has said that MS Dhoni knows how to bring the best out of his players.

CSK will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 final on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.

"MS Dhoni just knows how to continuously bring an environment together and get the best out of the players. That is why CSK has always had these different match-winners, it is not just about one or two players," said the all-rounder on the Super Kings show on Star Sports.

"He just knows how to allow people to get out of their way and yes CSK has not been relying on MS to score the runs that he has done in the past but when the team needed him the most in the Qualifier, the great man just stood up like he has done in the past," Watson added.

CSK, under the brilliant leadership of MS Dhoni has bagged the IPL trophy thrice in the 2010, 2011 and 2018 seasons. With 59.83%, the yellow brigade also boasts of the highest win percentage of matches among all franchises in the tournament.

After a disappointing 2020 season in UAE, where the team finished in the penultimate spot at the points table, CSK scripted a stunning comeback this year and some sensational all-round performances saw the three time champions progress into the finals easily.

Dhoni could only manage to score 114 runs from 15 games this season, but stepped up when the team needed him the most in the Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals. The former Indian skipper hammered 18 runs off six balls as a reminiscent of the 'good old days' and powered his side into the final in style.

