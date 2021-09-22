IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals restricts Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134/9

Dubai: Delhi Capitals restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a meagre 134 for 9in an Indian Premier League encounter here on Wednesday.

For Capitals, pacers Anrich Nortje (2/12 in 4 overs) and Kagiso Rabada (3/37 in 4 overs) along with left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/21 in 4 overs) shared spoils while young Kashmir batsman Abdul Samad (28) was top scorer for SRH.

Brief Scores: SRH 134 for 9 (Abdul Samad 28, Axar Patel 2/21, Kagiso Rabada 3/37, Anrich Nortje 2/12) vs DC

