e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Ahmednagar, Pune and six other districts report high positivity rateCongress won't bag even 10 seats under Navjot Singh Sidhu's leadership: Capt Amarinder Singh
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 09:28 PM IST

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals restricts Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134/9

For Capitals, pacers Anrich Nortje (2/12 in 4 overs) and Kagiso Rabada (3/37 in 4 overs) along with left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/21 in 4 overs) shared spoils while young Kashmir batsman Abdul Samad (28) was top scorer for SRH.
PTI
Sunrisers Hyderabad | Twitter/@SunRisers

Sunrisers Hyderabad | Twitter/@SunRisers

Advertisement

Dubai: Delhi Capitals restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a meagre 134 for 9in an Indian Premier League encounter here on Wednesday.

For Capitals, pacers Anrich Nortje (2/12 in 4 overs) and Kagiso Rabada (3/37 in 4 overs) along with left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/21 in 4 overs) shared spoils while young Kashmir batsman Abdul Samad (28) was top scorer for SRH.

Brief Scores: SRH 134 for 9 (Abdul Samad 28, Axar Patel 2/21, Kagiso Rabada 3/37, Anrich Nortje 2/12) vs DC

ALSO READ

DC vs SRH: Anrich Nortje delivers 7 back-to-back fastest deliveries in IPL 2021
Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 09:28 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal