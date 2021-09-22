DC vs SRH: Anrich Nortje delivers 7 back-to-back fastest deliveries in IPL 2021

Mumbai: Although the Indian Premier League T20 tournament is mostly about the batsmen who score fast runs dominating the pitch in their own manner, the efforts of bowlers cannot be ignored as they too put a lot of effort knowing that the opponent is standing there to hit every ball he can.

While seamers swing the ball as they like, spinners turn the ball using googly and other techniques, fast bowlers aim to hit the batsmen and the wicket as fast as they with the delivery they make. One such bowler is the South African pacer Anrich Nortje who has made his mark in this season of the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Nortje was bagged by Delhi Capitals in 2020 and is playing his first match for this season of the IPL.

The South African pacer delivered the fastest back-to-back balls on Wednesday's match against SRH and recorded the fastest balls delivered in this season of the IPL of 2021. He now holds the record of top 7 fastest deliveries in IPL season 2021 and top 4 fastest balls delivered in the 2020 season of the IPL. Not only he delivered the fastest balls, but Nortje also bagged two wickets trembling the SRH batting lineup.

This goes on to show that bowlers too can dominate the field after all cricket is not just about scoring runs.

Delhi Capitals are taking on David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday here at Dubai international stadium.

Wednesday, September 22, 2021