e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Ashish Mishra, accused of running over farmers in UP, summoned by cops for questioningAfter speaking out over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Varun Gandhi left out of new list of national executive committee
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 05:50 PM IST

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings score 134/6 against Punjab Kings

Faf du Plessis top-scored for CSK with 76 off 55 balls.
PTI
Team PBKS | Twitter/@IPL

Team PBKS | Twitter/@IPL

Advertisement

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings scored 134 for six against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Faf du Plessis top-scored for CSK with 76 off 55 balls while Arshdeep Singh and Chris Jordan impressed with the ball for Punjab, taking couple of wickets each.

Brief scores: 134/6 CSK in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 76; Ravi Bishnoi 1/25, Arshdeep Singh 2/35, Chris Jordan 2/20).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 05:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal