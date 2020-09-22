IPL 2020: Mitchell Marsh injury update after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

On Monday, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh suffered an ankle injury while bowling during his side Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL opener against Royal Challengers.

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner provided an injury update on Mitchell Marsh. "Losing Mitch early, hopefully, he's okay, it doesn't look great. A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight. He's got to get an X-ray, hopefully, it's not too bad. It doesn't look great. Obviously, what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can't put any weight on it. Fingers crossed," Warner told broadcaster Star Sports after the conclusion of the match.

Marsh twisted his ankle on the follow through during the fifth over of the RCB innings and he was seen hobbling out of the ground. Vijay Shankar completed the remaining two balls of the over and gave away nine runs.

