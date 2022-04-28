Inter-office T20 cricket: Mumbai Police, Bank of Maharashtra to clash in semi-finals

Mumbai Police Gymkhana ‘B’ team played with solid determination and managed to snatch a narrow two-run win against Dharamji Morarji CC in a concluding Elite Category Group B match of the 10th Insurance Shield T20 inter-office cricket tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at the National CC ground, Cross Maidan.

Preferring to bowl first, Dharamji Morarji bowlers Vishweshwar Singh (3 for 18) and Raj Madhawan (3 for 22) got wickets at crucial junctures and restricted Mumbai Police to 119 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Pradnesh Lad 25 runs was the only Police batsman to get some decent score. This was Mumbai Police’s third successive win in the group they have now confirmed their place in the semi-finals.

Defending a low total, Mumbai Police rose to the challenge and they bowled tidily backed by some excellent field to contain the Dharamji Morarji CC batters.

Despite the valiant efforts of Ridya Khandke 39 runs and Lalit Sharma 28 runs, Dharamji Morarji innings closed at 117 for 8 wickets and fell short of victory by just 3 runs.

In the semi-finals, Mumbai Police will clash with Bank of Maharashtra who defeated New India Assurance by 25-runs in a Group A encounter.

Batting first Bank of Maharashtra scored 146 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Once again opener Shaun Rodrigues made a quick 49 runs while Ashutosh Mali contributed an unbeaten 48 runs and Rohan Tambe added 31 runs.

Later, the Bank of Maharashtra bowlers dismissed New India Assurance for 121 in 18.4 overs to secure their win. Jagdish Shetty and Anish Shetty scored 34 and 23 runs respectively while D Singh (4-18), Sangam Khakke (3-17), and Azim Khan (2-17) shared the wickets.

Brief scores

Elite Group: Mumbai Police Gymkhana CC ‘B’ 119 for 9 wickets, 20 overs (Pradnesh Lad 25; Vishweshwar Singh 3/18, Raj Madhawan 3/22) beat Dharamji Morarji CC 117 for 8 wickets, 20 overs (Ridya Khandke 39, Lalit Sharma 28; Aaryaraj Nikam 2/19). Result: Mumbai Police won by 2 runs.

Bank of Maharashtra 146 for 3 wickets, 20 overs (Shaun Rodrigues 49, Ashutosh Mali 48 not out, Rohan Tambe 31) beat New India Assurance 121 all out, 18.4 overs (Jagdish Shetty 34, Anish Shetty 23; D. Singh 4/18, Sangam Khakke 3/17, Azim Khan 2/17). Result: Bank of Maharashtra won by 25 runs.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 07:46 PM IST