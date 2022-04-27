U-22 cricket: Prateek Yadav scores 76 in Victory CC’s success

Prateek Yadav’s played a match-winning knock of 76 runs which helped Victory Cricket Club register a six-wicket win against National Cricket Club in a Group E match of the 2nd LNCC OMNI Global Invitational U-22 Invitation Cricket Tournament 2021-2022, organised by Lord Northbrook CC under the aegis of Mumbai Cricket Association, and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

Victory CC powered by Yadav’s innings, which came from 69 balls and contained 8 hits to the boundary ropes and 5 well-timed sixes, managed to surpass the winning target reaching 210 for 4 wickets in 35.1 overs.

Earlier, National CC, batting first was dismissed for 208 in 40 overs. Saksham Parashar scored 76 (69 balls, 6x4s, 3x6s) and Aayush Vartak made 35, while Victory CC bowler Shashwat Jagtap claimed 3 wickets for 50 runs.

Prateek was declared the Man of the Match.

Brief scores

National CC 208 all out, 40 overs (Saksham Parashar 76, Aayush Vartak 35; Shashwat Jagtap 3/50) lost to Victory CC 210 for 4 wickets, 35.1 overs (Prateek Yadav 76). Result: Victory CC won by 6 wickets

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 05:41 PM IST