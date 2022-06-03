e-Paper Get App

Inter-Club TT: MCF teams advance into Div-IV finals

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 07:41 PM IST
Mumbai: Mandpeshwar Civic Federation (MCF) ‘C’ & ‘D’ teams won their respective Division-IV Group-A and Group-B matches and advanced to the finals of The Suburban Table Tennis Association (TSTTA) organised Annual Inter-Club Table Tennis League 2022, and played at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana (JVPG) Club on Friday.

The Inter-Club TT League which is being sponsored by D.M. Tutorials, Precise and Sanwei.

In Group-A semi-final, MCF ‘C’ after trailing 0-2 fought back by winning the next three rubbers to overcome New Community Centre (NCC) 3-2. In the second semi-final, JP Olympia TTA ‘C’ defeated JVPG Club ‘B’ 3-1.

MCF started shakily as Nilesh Gohil lost to NCC’s Sahil Chavan 2-3 in the opening singles and in the second singles Santosh Jain went down fighting to Vishal Sagar by a similar 2-3 margin. MCF’s Anand Mansinghani turned things around by defeating bt Himadri Pal 3-2 in the third rubber. In the reverse singles ties, Jain overcame Chavan 3-2 and Gohil got the better of Sagar in five games winning 3-2 to clinch a tough, but deserving win for his team.

In Group-B semi-final, MCF ‘D’ lost the opening rubber to Chembur Gymkhana, but bounced back in style by winning the next three ties to snatch a 3-1 victory. MFC’s Vishesh Sarda lost to Chembur Gymkhana’s Rohit Malhotra 1-3. But, Aarya Panchal defeated Rohan Manmohan 3-2 to level the scores before Anand Ganoo defeated Bharad Sridhar 3-1 and Vishesh Sarda completed MCF’s win defeating Rohan Manmohan 3-1 in the reverse singles.

Meanwhile, Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul (PTKS) ‘H’ outplayed Vaibhav Pawar TTA ‘B’ charging to a 3-0 win. Vibhum Sadale beat Vinod Iyer 3-1 and Vivaan Thakur overcame Vivek Pawar 3-2 to extend their lead before Pradyuman Shenoy blanked t Mehaal Panjabi 3-0 to complete the win.

Results: Men’s Div-IV-A: JP Olympia TTA ‘C’ beat JVPG Club ‘B’ 3-1 (Dhruv Patil lost to bt Shwetal Mehta 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 4-11; Daksh Talwar bt Pradeep Mehta 8-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-4; Saurabh Tiwari bt Sanjay Kanakia 11-3, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5; Daksh Talwar bt Shwetal Mehta 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-7).

Mandpeshwar Civic Federation ‘C’ beat New Community Centre ‘A’ 3-2 (Nilesh Gohil lost Sahil Chavan 12-14, 9-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-6; Santosh Jain lost Vishal Sagar 11-5, 7-11, 8-11, 11-9, 8-11; Anand Mansinghani bt Himadri Pal 11-9, 11-6, 7-11, 7-11, 11-9; Santosh Jain bt Sahil Chavan 11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 4-11, 11-9; Nilesh Gohil bt Vishal Sagar 8-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 11-7).

Men’s Div-IV-B: Mandpeshwar Civic Federation ‘D’ beat Chembur Gymkhana 3-1 (Vishesh Sarda lost Rohit Malhotra 8-11, 9-11, 11-3, 7-11; Aarya Panchal bt Rohan Manmohan 9-11, 11-8, 13-11, 7-11, 11-3; Anand Ganoo bt Bharad Sridhar 11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 12-10; Vishesh Sarda bt Rohan Manmohan 4-11, 11-3, 11-7, 11-7).

Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul (PTKS) ‘H’ beat Vaibhav Pawar TTA ‘B’ 3-0 (Vibhum Sadale bt Vinod Iyer 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 13-11; Vivaan Thakur bt Vivek Pawar 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 12-10; Pradyuman Shenoy bt Mehaal Panjabi 11-3, 11-9, 11-3).

