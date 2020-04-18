Ink, Shorts & GOAT: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray put up a star-studded show

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic dropped in from their homes to put up a star-studded Instagram live show with the audience.

Amid plenty of colourful banter, the two tennis greats answered fan questions and playfully involved some of their fellow players.

-- Kyrgio can pull off better --

When Nick Kyrgios logged in to watch, Murray noted the Aussie’s recent ink and joked that he’s “not certain about the sleeve tattoo, although you can probably pull it off better than me.

-- Burn those shots, Stan --

The duo also called out Stan Wawrinka’s attire when he won the 2015 Roland Garros title by defeating Djokovic in the championship match.

Stan, if you’re watching, I hope you burn those shorts,” Novak Djokovic said, laughing. Murray chimed in by adding that the shorts “were horrific.” Wawrinka, who was watching along, responded in the comments with a laugh emoji.

-- Who's the GOAT? --

Murray said he familiar with the 'strong era' of Tennis but there's still plenty to play for in the race to be crowned as the Greatest Of All Time.

"It’s something that I hear about all the time in the media, I would talk about it with my friends and other tennis players and stuff. It’s something that people are really interested in," said Murray.

"In reality all three of the best players are playing in the same generation. I’m sure Borg would have been amazing in this era and Rafa would have been amazing in Connors, McEnroe time, for sure, but the thing that is special about just now is you have three guys who are playing at the same time so you can compare them."