INDW vs ENGW: England Dominate Listless India In 2nd T20I To Clinch Series With 4-Wicket Win

In a disheartening display, the Indian women's cricket team faced a significant batting collapse, securing their third-lowest total of 80 runs, leading to England's victory by four wickets in the second Women's T20I. With this win, England takes an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Indian batters, including Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma, struggled to make an impact, resulting in a sorry figure of 80 runs in 16.2 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues was the only exception, scoring a 33-ball 30.

LBW Woes Reflect Lack of Application

All four top-order batters getting out LBW highlighted the lack of application on a supposedly batting-friendly wicket at the Wankhede stadium. This was India's third-lowest total in women's T20Is.

England's bowlers put up a clinical performance, with each of their six bowlers securing at least one wicket. Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, and Sarah Glenn bagged two wickets each. Ecclestone, in particular, showcased exceptional skills, taking a stunning return catch and giving the final blow to India.

Series Victory for England

With this victory, England secures an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The final T20I is scheduled for Sunday. England's comprehensive display in both batting and bowling leaves India with the challenge of avoiding a series sweep.

The match aggregate of 162 runs was the lowest involving the two teams in women's T20Is, underscoring the dominance of England in the series. India's top-order struggles and the overall batting fragility remain significant concerns.

Lone Bright Spot in the Batting Lineup

Jemimah Rodrigues emerged as the lone bright spot for India, scoring 30 runs, but her efforts weren't enough to steer the team to a competitive total. The lack of support from other batters contributed to India's overall batting woes.

With England needing just one more win to seal the series, India faces an uphill battle to avoid a series defeat. The first T20I saw India lose by 38 runs, and their struggle in the second match raises questions about their ability to counter the formidable England side.