WATCH: Hanuma Vihari revives Sydney Test memories, bats left-handed after breaking wrist during Ranji Trophy QF

India batter Hanuma Vihari showed how strong of a character he really is as he took the field despite breaking his wrist in Andhra Pradesh's Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh on Wedensday.

Andhra captain Vihari reminded cricket fans of his heroics in the 2021 Sydney Test as he batted with a broken wrist against MP.

The right-handed batter switched his stance to a left-handed one and managed to fend off the likes of Avesh Khan and Saransh Jain to display the utmost show of strength.

Vihari was hit on his right wrist by an Avesh Khan bouncer after which he had to retire hurt and go to the hospital for scans. X-rays revealed that he had a fracture on his wrist.

The team management then decided to send out Vihari to bat again only if required and the plan seemed to be working with Ricky Bhui (149) and Karan Shinde (110) going strong but one wicket changed the entire situation.

Andhra collapsed from 323 for 2 to 353 for 9. That is when Vihari, who had left the field on 16 off 37 balls, decided to come out again and managed to add 10 more runs to the team's total while batting left-handed with a fractured wrist.

Andhra were eventually bowled out for 379 in their first innings post lunch on Day 2 after Vihari got out for 27 off 57 balls.

It was his grit and determination which was applauded by the entire Indian cricket fraternity.

