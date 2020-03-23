India's No. 1 tennis player Ankita Raina decides to try her hand at cook-and-serve

With no specific medicine to battle the coronavirus, around the globe, mostly everyone is working from home. While this is okay for the working class, sportspersons and fitness freaks are worried about staying in form, what with gymnasiums and fitness centres shutting down. However, they have worked out a workout plan in their homes. But to spend the 'bonus' time they have been suddenly gifted, many have turned to music, reading, helping their parents and trying their hand at cooking. This includes India's top woman tennis player Ankita Raina.

"Yes, I have started to learn cooking, standing beside mummy when she's in the kitchen," said Ankita, who now resides in Pune while she pursues tennis at the Hemant Bendrey Tennis Academy, PYC Hindu Gymkhana in Pune, under the watchful eyes of Hemant Bendrey.

"I go up and down the apartment stairs twice a day," said Ankita, who is from a Kashmiri Pandit family from Gujarat.

Her day begins with meditation, followed by yoga, mobility exercises and some core workouts. "Reading is one thing which takes up most of my time," said Indian's No. 1 women's player. Currently, she is absorbed in reading 'Good Vibes, Good Life' by Vex King.