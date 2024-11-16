 India's Neeraj Goyat Excelled In His Super-Middleweight Bout Against Whindersson Nunes, Winning By Unanimous Decision.
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia's Neeraj Goyat Excelled In His Super-Middleweight Bout Against Whindersson Nunes, Winning By Unanimous Decision.

India's Neeraj Goyat Excelled In His Super-Middleweight Bout Against Whindersson Nunes, Winning By Unanimous Decision.

Neeraj Goyat's spectacular one-sided performance secured him a well-deserved victory.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
Pic Credit: Twitter

India's Neeraj Goyat stood victorious against Brazilian sensation Whindersson Nunes in a super-middleweight bout on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Netflix event on Friday at the AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas.

The bout between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes was a professional six-round super middleweight fight at 165 lbs. Neeraj secured victory with a unanimous decision by a 60-54 margin in the six-round, non-title fight.

One of the leading boxers of the country and WBC Asia titleholder, Goyat dominated the Brazilian boxer right from the first round.
The first round was a one-way traffic, with Goyat overwhelming Nunes with his explosiveness. He connected with a counter left hook and effortlessly slipped in punches to impose his dominance.

In the second round, Goyat continued to overwhelm Nunes with a multi-punch combo on Nunes's head. The aggression came at a cost, with Goyat seemingly running out of gas and leaving his mount open. He tried to overcome the weariness by making Nunes back up against the ropes and then unleashing a flurry to end the second round.

FPJ Shorts
'We Super Appreciate Major Brands': SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Applauds CEO Of X, Linda Yaccarino As Brands Revives Ad Campaigns On X
'We Super Appreciate Major Brands': SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Applauds CEO Of X, Linda Yaccarino As Brands Revives Ad Campaigns On X
India's Neeraj Goyat Excelled In His Super-Middleweight Bout Against Whindersson Nunes, Winning By Unanimous Decision.
India's Neeraj Goyat Excelled In His Super-Middleweight Bout Against Whindersson Nunes, Winning By Unanimous Decision.
Andhra Pradesh Govt & IIT Madras Sign Eight Deals For Transformative Initiatives
Andhra Pradesh Govt & IIT Madras Sign Eight Deals For Transformative Initiatives
AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 Expected To Be Out Today; Check HERE
AIIMS INI CET Result 2024 Expected To Be Out Today; Check HERE

In the next round, Goyat saw through Nunes's approach and dodged his punches without breaking a sweat. He landed a big body shot, forcing the Brazilian to seek reprieve in the corner.

The intensity from Goyat didn't drop as he connected with a 1-2 punch combination and then varied the pace of the barrage of blows he landed on Nunes.

The Brazilian retaliated with a quick jab but in reply, Goyat landed multiple punches to Nunes's head, marking the end of the fourth round.
In the penultimate round, Goyat tried to bait Nunes by inviting him to engage in an attack. The 33-year-old was successful in his approach and unleashed a flurry to push Nunes back onto the ropes.

Nunes caught Goyat with an uppercut, but the Indian fired back with an uppercut of his own. The Indian boxer took control towards the end with a barrage of attacking manoeuvres to conclude the fifth round.

In the final round, it was clear Goyat stood well ahead of Nunes. The only way for the Brazilian to turn the tides around was to pull off a knockout.

But Goyat, with his aggression, didn't let Nunes get off the hook. Before Nunes could think of creating an opportunity to pull off a knockout, Goyat went for the finishing blow himself.

With a combination of punches in bulk, Goyat tried to knock Nunes out before the bell but failed to pull it off in time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistani Journalist Rakes Up Champions Trophy Row During US State Department's Daily Press...

Pakistani Journalist Rakes Up Champions Trophy Row During US State Department's Daily Press...

Jake Paul Declared Winner Over Mike Tyson In Boxing Bout By Unanimous Decision

Jake Paul Declared Winner Over Mike Tyson In Boxing Bout By Unanimous Decision

India's Neeraj Goyat Excelled In His Super-Middleweight Bout Against Whindersson Nunes, Winning By...

India's Neeraj Goyat Excelled In His Super-Middleweight Bout Against Whindersson Nunes, Winning By...

Mike Tyson Shows Off Bare A*s During Pre-Match Interview Ahead Of Bout Against Jake Paul; Video Goes...

Mike Tyson Shows Off Bare A*s During Pre-Match Interview Ahead Of Bout Against Jake Paul; Video Goes...

Social Media Abuzz With Rumours Of Rohit Sharma & Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy, X Users...

Social Media Abuzz With Rumours Of Rohit Sharma & Wife Ritika Sajdeh Blessed With Baby Boy, X Users...