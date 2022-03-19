India's Jhulan Goswami becomes second women cricketer to play 200 ODIs

The veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami achieved yet another milestone as she became the second women cricketer to play 200 ODIs on Saturday against Australia in the ongoing ICC women's ODI World Cup 2022.

India's Mithali Raj holds the record of playing the highest number of ODIs in women's cricket. She has played 230 ODIs so far.

Mithali is leading Team India in the current World Cup.

At number three is former England cricketer Carlot Edwards, who played 191 ODIs.

Earlier the 39-year-old Goswami became the first player to take 250 wickets in women's ODIs.

Goswami had become the highest wicket-taker in the Women's World Cup by dismissing Anisa Mohammed in the 36th over of the innings with West Indies chasing a mammoth target of 318 set by India.

Goswami surpassed the tally of 39 wickets taken by Lynette Ann Fullston of Australia from 1982 to 1988. She bagged the 40th wicket against West Indies in the ongoing World Cup 2022 at Hamilton.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Captain Meg Lanning leads Australia to six-wicket win over India

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 03:52 PM IST