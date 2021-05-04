India's football federation thanks AFC after successfully hosting top matches in Goa

New Delhi, May 4: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday thanked the Asian Football Confederation for giving it an opportunity to host the Group E matches of the top-tier AFC Champions League.

All the Group E matches, which featured Indian club FC Goa's games, were held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.

"The All India Football Federation is extremely grateful to the Asian Football Confederation for their support and belief in AIFF's organisation capabilities in successfully hosting the Group E matches of the AFC Champions League 2021 in Goa from April 14-29, 2021," the AIFF said in a statement.