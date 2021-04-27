AFC Champions League: Wanted to win for the people of India, says FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando after conceding late equaliser to Al Rayyan SC

NEW DELHI: FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando sounded disappointed conceding “at the last moment” to Al Rayyan SC in their Group E fixture of the ongoing AFC Champions League in Goa. The Gaurs came agonisingly close to become the first Indian club to register a victory in the AFC Champions League when they had taken the lead as early as the 3rd minute only to concede in the 89th minute as the match ended 1-1.

“It is difficult when you lose in the last minute. But, the truth is that we are playing against very good teams. It is a pleasure to play against Persepolis, Al Wahda and Al Rayyan,” Ferrando commented.

“It was a very important game because the situation in India is very difficult at this moment. We were thinking that if we win it will be a good moment for the Indian people because it’s very difficult for the players at the moment. They were talking about playing for India because I know about the difficult moments. But, we conceded at the last moment. This is football,” he averred.