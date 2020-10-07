India’s first-ever badminton brand Transform launched; CWG medallist Chetan Anand to promote the brand

At the time when country is encouraged to be aatmanirbhar, the Commonwealth Games medallist shuttler Chetan Anand will be sporting India’s first-ever homegrown professional badminton brand “Transform” that was launched on Wednesday and Anand has been signed as the face of the brand along with his academy in Hyderabad.



Made out of the military grade graphite, Transform racquets have the best weight to strength ratio which is at par with the best racquets available in the market that are currently imported from abroad for playing in India.



“It’s an amazing feeling to get associated with the first-ever Indian badminton brand which is 100% in quality yet Indian. I have tried the Transform racquets myself and they are of extremely high standards. I believe, ‘Transform’ can and will script a new era for Indian badminton,” the Arjuna awardee, who will also be having his own signature line homegrown products launched soon, said.



The initiative is promoted by VICKY Sports-- one of India's top 3 sports brands having a mass appeal— and specialising in sports good manufacturing since 1978; the racquets are equipped with perfect balance and have the ability to appeal to the new age badminton players with its design, style and colours.



While it will be the first time India’s most successful Olympic sports discipline will see an Indian company manufacturing world-class badminton racquets and other accessories at an affordable price compared to the existing brands for the sports and fitness enthusiasts.



Led by the promoter, Ram Malhotra, who was toying with the idea of launching his own badminton brand for some time, after extensive research in technology, raw material procurement and not compromising on the quality and designs- Transform was given shape.



“Extensive R&D has gone into to perfect the quality of all the racquets and they have been tested in the country’s elite testing centre for quality and class compared to the available brands in the market, Transform visions not only to promote aatmanirbharta but as a unique Indian brand will help to give a sense of pride to the players and sporting enthusiasts every time they buy the brand and play to transform change,” Malhotra said on the sidelines of Transform’s e-commerce online portal launch.



“All age categories of racquets are manufactured using the best quality military graphite. The nylon shuttles are also at par with the best in the world and 100% made in India. The shoe and apparels are also currently developed in India though the raw materials are still being procured from abroad which we hope can change in the near future with government intervention and support,” Malhotra added.



The racquets are priced in the range of INR 2990/- to INR 11990/- and are available to purchase online on www.transformbadminton.com. Currently due to COVID19 pandemic, various products are not all available online, the brand will soon be available offline and in retail channels too, across India.



ABOUT TRANSFORM:

VICKY Sports- 'One of India's top 3 sports brands having a mass appeal' will be the first time India’s most successful Olympic sports discipline will see an Indian brand manufacturing world-class badminton racquets and other accessories at an affordable price compared to the competitors for the sports and fitness enthusiasts.

VICKY has been in the business of manufacturing high quality sports products since 1978 and has the expertise and understanding of manufacturing nuances and managing sales channels. Led by the promoter Ram Malhotra, Transform was given a shape following extensive research in technology, raw material procurement and developing attractive designs, and put to production after the lockdown.