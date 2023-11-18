 Indian Wrestler Great Khali And His Wife Blessed With Baby Boy; WATCH
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Indian wrestler Great Khali was seen bonding with his newly-born son.

Veteran Indian wrestler The Great Khali, known as Dalip Singh Rana off the ring, has been blessed with a second child, adding to his remarkable life story. The towering wrestler became the father for the 2nd time as a heartwarming video of the same went viral on social media.

Khali's wife Harminder Kaur already have a daughter named Avleen Rana. When it comes to the 51-year-old's personal life, he has always been lowkey. Khali met Harminder Kaur through an arranged match fixed by their respective families and went on to tie the knot on February 27th 2002.

Below is the video of The Great Khali with his 2nd child:

