Indian Women's League: Sabitra Bhandari brace as Gokulam Kerala FC enter final

Bengaluru: Gokulam Kerala FC reached the Indian Women's League (IWL) final with an impressive 3-0 win over defending champions Sethu FC in the second semifinal at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Monday.

Manisha Kalyan broke the deadlock with a brilliant free-kick before Sabitra Bhandari added the second a minute before half-time. The Nepal international rubber stamped Gokulam's place in the final by adding the third goal late into the second half.

Manisha Kalyan's wonderful free-kick about 35 yards from goal went in off the underside of the crossbar to break the deadlock in the 21st minute.

Talismanic forward Sabitra Bhandari continued her hot streak in front of the goal, adding the second in the 44th minute after a wonderful through-ball from Kamala Devi put her through on goal.

Sethu upped the ante in the second half and were left to rue a golden opportunity in the 53rd minute. A rare mistake from keeper Aditi Chauhan saw her throw the ball straight at the feet of Amsavalli, who wasted no time in playing Sandhiya through on goal. Jowever, the ever-reliable forward, who has 13 goals to her name this season, blasted her shot over the bar.

The Madurai outfit didn't give up the chase as the ball fell to Sandhiya again inside the six-yard area with 15 minutes remaining on the clock. However, her effort was collected comfortably by Aditi Chauhan.

Sabitra Bhandari then added the third, pouncing onto yet another delightful pass from Kamala Devi.

Earlier, Manipur-based Kangchup Road Young Physical and Sports Association (KRYPHSA) FC reached their maiden final after a hard-fought 3-1 win over Kenkre FC of Mumbai.

Ratanbala Devi (18th, 38th minutes) scored a brace to fire KRYPHSA into a 2-0 lead before Jyoti (43rd) pulled one back in stunning fashion for Kenkre.

Roja Devi (63rd) then scored the winner for KRYPHSA in the second half of the first semifinal.

Coming into the semifinal on the back of a perfect run in the group stage by winning all five of their matches while scoring 15 goals and conceding none, KRYPHSA were clear favourites.

The team from Manipur broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Ratanbala made the most of a half chance, shooting home from the edge of the box as Kenkre centre-halves didn't close her down.