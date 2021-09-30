Indian women don’t want to see red in pink-ball Test on green top

Green coast: India captain Mithali Raj disclosed that the team had their first training session with the pink ball on Tuesday. She admitted that the experience of training with the pink ball was different as they are not used to seeing the pink ball often. “The first training session that we had with the pink ball was yesterday. Yes, for everybody it was a little bit of a different experience because we are not so used to seeing a pink ball around. It does move quite a bit. I think that's pretty much the first impression of playing with a pink ball,” Mithali said.

Mithali added that the composition of the playing eleven ahead of the Indian women's team first-ever pink-ball Test at Metricon Stadium was still undecided. “There is a fair amount of grass on the surface and it's a drop-in wicket. So, it will also be the first time we will be playing on the drop-in wickets. We are still yet to decide on the composition of the team.

Factoid

Australia Women played only one Test against India in 2006 in Adelaide, winning it by an innings and four runs

Jhulan Goswami is one of two survivors from that Test along with Mithali Raj

