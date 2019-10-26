Indian Super League recognised as India's top league

Mumbai: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Saturday recognised the Indian Super League as the country's premier competition while recommending the AIFF to "open a pathway" for two I-League clubs' entry into ISL by the end of 2020-21 season.
The AFC's executive committee approved All India Football Federation's (AIFF) proposed roadmap for the country's sport during a meeting in Vietnam. In a release on Indian football's roadmap, the AFC stated, "In season 2019-20, the ISL will attain the status of premier league competition in Indian football." Another key recommendation by the AFC is to open a "pathway for two I-League clubs' entry into the ISL by the end of the 2020-21 season, subject to the criteria being fulfilled".
The top continental body will allow the winning ISL club to represent India in the AFC Champions League play-offs, and the I-League winner will get to play in the AFC Cup play-off.
The endorsement comes days after the AFC held a summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 14 and involved representatives of both ISL and I-League as well as the AIFF and IMG-Reliance. The ISL winners would also be entitled to a play-off place in the AFC Champions League and the I-League champions would take a place in the AFC Cup in "a package that takes into consideration the recommendations of the FIFA/AFC report of 2017". In addition, starting with the 2022-23 and 2023-2024 season, the winner of the I-League will stand a chance to be promoted to the ISL with no participation fee, provided they fulfil sporting all merit.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)