Indian Super League: Five-star Kerala end winless run in style

Kochi: Kerala Blasters ended their 10-match winless run in the Hero Indian Super League with a convincing 5-1 demolition of Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (33', 75') scored twice in a contest that saw the visitors score the opener through Bobo (14'). Vlatko Drobarov (39'), Raphael Messi Bouli (45') and Seityasen Singh (59') also managed to add to the hosts' dominant display.

It was the first time that the Kochi-based side scored five goals in an ISL game and the result takes them to the seventh spot in the table while Hyderabad continue at the bottom.

After a lacklustre start to the game in which the teams struggled to create chances, Hyderabad FC took the lead using a transition from midfield to good effect in the 14th minute. Bobo nicked the ball in the centre, passed to Abhishek Halder who in turn released Marcelinho into plenty of space down the left flank.

The Brazilian forward crossed the ball low across the face of the goal for Bobo who slipped in between the centre-backs to tap it into the net.With a midfield of Moustapha Gning and Jeakson Singh, Kerala struggled to make an impact in the attacking third initially after going behind. The hosts, however, managed to rally back into the game after the 30-minute mark.

Gianni Zuiverloon marked his return to the first team following an injury layoff with a brilliant through-ball to split the defence.