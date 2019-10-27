Indian Super League: FC Goa run into champs

With Ahmed Jahouh returning from suspension and the duo of Hugo Boumous and Edu Bedia also in consideration for a spot, they are expected to fight even better.

Goa's attacking verve will surely be a test of early validity for Bengaluru's defence of the title.

Bengaluru started their title-defence with a goalless draw against North-East United. Whilst the Blues enjoyed the lions' share of possession and dictated the tempo of the game, they failed to capitalise on the chances created - not looking all that clinical in the final third.

However, with players such as Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimas Delgado and Raphael Augusto in their ranks, you would be safe to bet that they will soon shake off their early-season rust.

The last game saw Bengaluru being without the services of Erik Paartalu and Albert Serrán - both being ruled out because of injuries. It will be interesting to see what line-up the Blues will put forth in their game against the Gaurs.

In recent times, Bengaluru have had an upper hand over Sergio Lobera's men. Whilst both the teams finished level on points at the end of the league stage, the Blues got the better of them on all the three occasions the sides had met.

The corresponding fixture last season saw Bengaluru win 2-1 to inflict upon the Gaurs, their only loss at home in the league stage.

"I am very optimistic to use my full squad including Edu Bedia and Ahmed Jahouh. The Chennaiyin game is in the past. We need to look forward as we have a difficult match coming up. Last season, BFC were at a very good level. And I think Goa has also increased their level. We finished with the same points as BFC," said Goa's Head Coach Sergio Lobera.