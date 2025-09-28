Indian Street Premier League Season 3 Set For Grand Return From January 9, 2026

On the back of two consecutive successful seasons, the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s pioneering tennis-ball T10 tournament, returns for its third edition, bigger, better and bolder. The tournament, featuring eight teams, will be held in Surat from January 9 to February 6, 2026. Among the highlights of the upcoming season, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will receive a brand-new Porsche 911, further showcasing how the league has scaled up to match global sporting competition and benchmarks.

The announcements were made at a press conference graced by ISPL’s core committee members, Shri Sachin Tendulkar, Shri Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, Suraj Samat, League Commissioner, Dipak Chauhan, President, League Operations, alongside superstar Ajay Devgn, the owner of the new Ahmedabad team.

On a steady growth trajectory

Since its inception in 2024, the ISPL has enjoyed remarkable success in its first two seasons, with both viewership and in-stadia attendance increasing significantly each year. The league has also produced young heroes who have gone on to become national stars. Talented players such as Abhishek Dalhor, Sagar Ali, Rajat Mundhe, Ketan Mhatre, Jagannath Sarkar and Fardeen Kazi became household names grabbing the spotlight every year.

Read Also IPL 2025: ISPL Star Abhishek Dalhor Joins Kolkata Knight Riders As Net Bowler

Season 3 will feature an expanded tournament with two new teams added to the existing roster. Ahmedabad and Delhi have joined the ISPL family, with superstars Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan as the respective team owners.

ISPL captures nationwide interest*

The schedule for trials was also announced, offering thousands of aspiring players a platform to showcase their talent, compete, and earn a place in the league. The event also featured the unveiling of the official group draws, setting the stage for a fierce and entertaining contest. Season 3 has already recorded more than 4.3 million player registrations.

Shelar further announced the implementation of the Zonal Institution and selection tournament for Season 4, a revolutionary initiative designed to strengthen ISPL’s talent pipeline through a structured, regionally integrated scouting and development process. This move will ensure that raw talent from every corner of the country has a fair shot at national recognition.

Sachin Tendulkar, ISPL Core Committee Member,* said: “ISPL has evolved beyond being just a league; it has become a movement that is changing the way we identify and nurture cricketing talent in India. With Season 3, the league is expanding its reach, creating even more opportunities for players to showcase their skills on a national stage. This expansion strengthens the foundation of grassroots cricket and I’m confident that the impact will be felt across the country.”

Read Also ISPL: Majhi Mumbai Claim Season 2 Spoils Beating Srinagar Ke Veer In The Final

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, added: “I see ISPL as a transformative initiative. It is helping shape the future of cricket by giving talent a platform to rise. A new venue for the league also reflects our commitment to growing the game beyond traditional centres and taking it to regions where the passion for cricket runs deep. The Zonal Institutional Model we are introducing is a forward-looking step. It will build a strong, structured system for identifying and developing talent at the grassroots level, not just for ISPL, but for Indian cricket as a whole.”

The Season 3 trials will begin on October 5th, 2025 onwards and will take place across 101 cities.

Read Also ISPL: Majhi Mumbai Claim Season 2 Spoils Beating Srinagar Ke Veer In The Final

ISPL has expanded the squad size to 18 players per team, with the mandatory inclusion of two under-19 players, creating more opportunities for emerging talent across the country. Additionally, the team purse has been increased by 50%, now set at ₹1.5 crore, giving franchises greater flexibility to build stronger, more competitive squads.