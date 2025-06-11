‘Indian Players Have Some Serious Skills’: Tim Walsh Backs GMR RPL To Shape India’s Olympic Rugby Dream

Tim Walsh, head coach of the Mumbai Dreamers, expressed strong belief in the transformative power of the GMR Rugby Premier League (RPL). The former Australian player-turned-head coach, who led the Australian women’s rugby sevens team to a gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016, is confident that the tournament’s structure, professionalism, and potential will propel Indian rugby towards greater heights.

Reflecting on his experience as the head coach of Mumbai Dreamers, he said, “So far it has been excellent for us. The environment is very welcoming and very professionally run. The training facilities are amazing, and we’re getting some great work under our belts to go and put on a show.”

The GMR RPL is the first of its kind franchise tournament for Rugby Sevens’. Speaking on the league’s unique format, Walsh reckoned that the environment is helping all the players evolve. “We get to share our knowledge and experience with each other and grow. Everyone here is going to grow - as a player, a coach, and a person. It’s a privilege to be part of it.”

When asked about the Indian talent in his squad, Walsh highlighted how well they’ve adapted to the team environment. “The Indian boys have fitted in extraordinarily well. They’ve got some serious skill and talent. Now, it’s our job now to unlock it.”

The Australian also underlined GMR RPL’s long-term value for India’s Olympic ambitions, stating, “Hopefully the impact is exponential. The tournament has visionary leaders and backing from amazing sponsors. Everything takes time, but with investment and professionalism, India has every chance to reach the Olympics.”

“Shout out to Rugby India and GMR for making this happen. It’s a really powerful growth moment for rugby and rugby sevens. You’re merging sport and entertainment in a fantastic, colourful country”, he added.

Asked what he’s most looking forward to, Walsh offered a coach’s perspective with a human touch. “What I love about coaching is bringing different people together and watching them have a really good time. When they enjoy themselves, they perform well. We’re after a great challenge, great energy, and hopefully, a win.”

The GMR Rugby Premier League continues to serve as a landmark step in India's rugby evolution, fusing international talent with local promise to build not just franchises, but a pathway to global relevance.