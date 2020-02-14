Indian Oil, Republicans emerge champions Victor D’Mello Memorial Invitational Rink Hockey Tournament

A star-studded Indian Oil, New Delhi beat back a strong challenge from Central Railway, Mumbai to emerge 7-4 victors, in the men’s final of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana organised 39th Victor D’Mello Memorial Invitational Rink Hockey Tournament 2020, at the Gymkhana's tennis courts, here recently.

Indian Oil, owe their success to the brilliant combined efforts of Talwinder Singh and Mohd. Raheel, who were both sharp in attack and scored three and two goals, respectively which secured the win. V R Raghunath and Vikram Kanth got the remaining two goals for the oilmen.

Central Railway who trailed 0-4 showed plenty of resilience as they fought back scoring four quick goals to draw level. But, they ran out of steam and allowed the visiting Indian Oil team to strike three more goals to complete a satisfying victory.

For Central Railway, Rajendra Pawar struck two goals while Mohd. Nizamudin and Brijendra Kushwaha chipped in with one each.

Earlier, Bombay Republicans bagged the women’s crown defeating a youthful Sporting Lions Foundation 4-0 victory in the final. Rijuta Malik and Chaitrali Gawade both combined effectively to score two goals each.

Results (Finals)

Women: Bombay Republicans: 4 (R Malik 2, C Gawade 2) bt Sporting Lions Foundation: 0.

Men: Indian Oil, New Delhi: 7 (T Singh 3, Mohd. R 2, V R Raghunath, Vikramkant S) bt Central Railway: 4 (R Pawar 2, Mohd. Nizamudin, Brijendra Kushwaha).