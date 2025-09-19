Lewis Hamilton Sells His Entire Car Collection Including Limited-Edition Ferraris, Mercedes & McLarens To Focus On Art: Report

Image: Lewis Hamilton/Instagram

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he no longer owns any of the luxury cars that once made up his multimillion-pound collection, as he shifts his focus to a new passion art. According to The Sun, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion previously boasted a fleet of around 15 rare and exotic cars, including limited-edition Ferraris, Mercedes, and McLarens. The collection, valued at an estimated £13 million, was housed in private garages in Monaco and Los Angeles.

The surprising revelation came during Hamilton's media session ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, when he was asked if he had any interest in purchasing Ferrari’s new flagship supercar, the F80. Hamilton said, “I don't have any cars anymore. I don't have any cars, so I got rid of all my cars. I'm more into art nowadays,”.

Hamilton still holds a soft spot for one particular classic the Ferrari F40. He added, “If I was going to get a car, it would be the F40. But that's a nice piece of art,”. These days, Hamilton is more often seen on two wheels rather than four. He's been spotted riding motorcycles at several race weekends, including at Monaco and the Italian Grand Prix, where he rode a Ducati Panigale V4 S superbike in a striking Italian tricolore livery.

Can Lewis Hamilton finally earn a podium for Ferrari?

The British driver has expressed ambitions of leaving his mark on Ferrari in more ways than just racing. Hamilton arrives in Baku hopeful of breaking his podium drought.

He said, “A win is a bit far-fetched considering I've been sixth, seventh and eighth for most of the season.I would love to get a podium for the team at some stage, Charles has had five of them."

"I feel optimistic coming into the weekend. I feel like I've found a couple of things and now I need to work on extracting them. So I really hope that this weekend can be the start of that."