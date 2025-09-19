SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: When & Where To Watch The High-Voltage Clash?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh. | (Credits: X)

With teams sealing their spots in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin the much-anticipated round on September 20, Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka had beaten the Tigers earlier in the tournament fairly convincingly and will be confident of repeating the same result.

Sri Lanka will be high on confidence after chasing a stiff score of 170 against as strong bowling attack of Afghanistan on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Lankans had beaten Bangladesh at the same venue not too long ago by chasing down 140 at the same venue with six wickets to spare. Despite Dunith Wellalage's likely unavailability, the Island nation will back themselves to defeat the Tigers and rally in their campaign.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh qualified after Sri Lanka eliminated Afghanistan from the competition during their final group game on Thursday. Bangladesh's most recent game saw them edge Afghanistan out by eight runs, successfully defending 154. Although Bangladesh got soundly beaten by Sri Lanka in Asia Cup this year, they can take confidence from the preceding T20I series victory.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 squads:

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

When and where to watch SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 game?

The toss for the Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Dubai will take place at 7:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 8:00 PM IST on September 20, Saturday. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the SonyLiv App and Website.