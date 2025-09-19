 SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: When & Where To Watch The High-Voltage Clash?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: When & Where To Watch The High-Voltage Clash?

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: When & Where To Watch The High-Voltage Clash?

With teams sealing their spots in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin the much-anticipated round on September 20, Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka had beaten the Tigers earlier in the tournament fairly convincingly and will be confident of repeating the same result.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh. | (Credits: X)

With teams sealing their spots in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin the much-anticipated round on September 20, Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka had beaten the Tigers earlier in the tournament fairly convincingly and will be confident of repeating the same result.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Nabi Launches Merciless Assault On Dunith Wellalage's Bowling In SL vs AFG...
article-image

Sri Lanka will be high on confidence after chasing a stiff score of 170 against as strong bowling attack of Afghanistan on Thursday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Lankans had beaten Bangladesh at the same venue not too long ago by chasing down 140 at the same venue with six wickets to spare. Despite Dunith Wellalage's likely unavailability, the Island nation will back themselves to defeat the Tigers and rally in their campaign.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh qualified after Sri Lanka eliminated Afghanistan from the competition during their final group game on Thursday. Bangladesh's most recent game saw them edge Afghanistan out by eight runs, successfully defending 154. Although Bangladesh got soundly beaten by Sri Lanka in Asia Cup this year, they can take confidence from the preceding T20I series victory.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 squads:

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Kerala Girl Saved By Group Of Men When Began Choking On Chewing Gum In Middle Of Road
VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Kerala Girl Saved By Group Of Men When Began Choking On Chewing Gum In Middle Of Road
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Tractor Makers To Pass GST Benefits To Farmers, Promises Price Cut Of ₹63,000 From September 22
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Tractor Makers To Pass GST Benefits To Farmers, Promises Price Cut Of ₹63,000 From September 22
'I Am Self-Made, Not Nepo-Kid': Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada Defends Herself Against Gen Z Allegations
'I Am Self-Made, Not Nepo-Kid': Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada Defends Herself Against Gen Z Allegations
DUSU 2025 Election Update: Aryan Mann And Rahul Jhansla Maintain Lead After 14 Rounds
DUSU 2025 Election Update: Aryan Mann And Rahul Jhansla Maintain Lead After 14 Rounds

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

When and where to watch SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 game?

The toss for the Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Dubai will take place at 7:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 8:00 PM IST on September 20, Saturday. Fans in India can catch the action on Sony Sports Network in India.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the SonyLiv App and Website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia Cup 2025: No Jasprit Bumrah & Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh In; Predicting India's Playing XI...

Asia Cup 2025: No Jasprit Bumrah & Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh In; Predicting India's Playing XI...

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: When & Where To Watch The High-Voltage Clash?

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: When & Where To Watch The High-Voltage Clash?

Sri Lanka All-Rounder Dunith Wellalage Returns Home Amid Asia Cup After Father Passes Away

Sri Lanka All-Rounder Dunith Wellalage Returns Home Amid Asia Cup After Father Passes Away

Lewis Hamilton Sells His Entire Car Collection Including Limited-Edition Ferraris, Mercedes &...

Lewis Hamilton Sells His Entire Car Collection Including Limited-Edition Ferraris, Mercedes &...

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Full Schedule, Match Timings & IND vs PAK Clash Date

Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Full Schedule, Match Timings & IND vs PAK Clash Date