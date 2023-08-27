 Indian Men Qualify For The First Time In World Championships Relay Final After Setting Asian Record
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndian Men Qualify For The First Time In World Championships Relay Final After Setting Asian Record

Indian Men Qualify For The First Time In World Championships Relay Final After Setting Asian Record

Indian men have qualified for the first time in world championships relay final after an outstanding performance

PTIUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team shattered Asian record in a stunning race, clocking 2 minute 59.05 seconds to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships here on Saturday. The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second in heat number one behind USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final to be held on Sunday.

The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final. The earlier Asian record of 2:59.51 was in the name of Japanese team. The earlier national record was 3:00.25 set in 2021.

The Indians gave the world record holders Americans a run for their money, finishing closely behind them. India eventually finished second overall also after the two heats, behind USA, but ahead of strong teams like Great Britain.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MS Dhoni Takes Up A Workout Challenge During A Gym Session (WATCH)

MS Dhoni Takes Up A Workout Challenge During A Gym Session (WATCH)

Indian Men Qualify For The First Time In World Championships Relay Final After Setting Asian Record

Indian Men Qualify For The First Time In World Championships Relay Final After Setting Asian Record

Ex WFI Chief And Wrestler Vinesh Poghat Blame Each Other Over UWW's Massive Call

Ex WFI Chief And Wrestler Vinesh Poghat Blame Each Other Over UWW's Massive Call

Pakistan Crowned No.1 ODI Team After 3-0 Win Over Afghanistan

Pakistan Crowned No.1 ODI Team After 3-0 Win Over Afghanistan

Johnson Charles Escapes Serious Damage After Trying To Play Scoop Shot In CPL 2023 Game (WATCH)

Johnson Charles Escapes Serious Damage After Trying To Play Scoop Shot In CPL 2023 Game (WATCH)