 Indian cricketer Shubman Gill swings into action as the voice of Spider-Man in upcoming film
Indian cricketer Shubman Gill swings into action as the voice of Spider-Man in upcoming film

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill swings into action as the voice of Spider-Man in upcoming film

Despite his role in the upcoming movie, Shubman is currently playing for the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League and has been in tremendous form throughout the tournament.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Gujarat Titans batsman and young Indian opener, Shubman Gill, will be lending his voice to the Indian version of Spider-Man, a first in Indian cricket history. The movie, titled 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', is set to release on June 2, 2023, and will feature Shubman Gill's voice for the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film.

Gill in brilliant touch

In their recent match against the Lucknow Super Giants, Gill played an unbeaten knock of 94 runs, which included two fours and seven sixes. His partner, Wriddiman Saha, also contributed with a knock of 81 runs off 43 balls, including ten fours and four sixes.

Gujarat Titans have been in excellent form throughout the Indian Premier League 2023 and secured a victory against the Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs in match 51 of the tournament.

Despite a solid start from their openers, Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers, the visitors fell short of the target and were handed their fifth loss of the tournament. Mayers was removed by Mohit Sharma for 48 off a spectacular catch by Rashid Khan, and no other LSG batsman was able to stay at the crease for much time except de Kock's innings of 70 runs.

