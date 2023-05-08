 Virender Sehwag unfazed by Shubman Gill's IPL 2023 form for GT says 'numbers have improved but marginal'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVirender Sehwag unfazed by Shubman Gill's IPL 2023 form for GT says 'numbers have improved but marginal'

Virender Sehwag unfazed by Shubman Gill's IPL 2023 form for GT says 'numbers have improved but marginal'

Virender Sehwag cautioned against complacency and urged Shubman Gill to strive for better numbers. Sehwag further advised Gill to aim for 600-700 runs by the end of the season.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
article-image

According to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Shubman Gill should aim to improve his performance and not settle for his current run of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Gill, who plays for Gujarat Titans as an opener, has scored 469 runs in 11 matches in the current season, after managing 483 runs in IPL 2022. While acknowledging his success, Sehwag cautioned against complacency and urged Gill to strive for better numbers. Sehwag further advised Gill to aim for 600-700 runs by the end of the season.

Read Also
IPL 2023: Gill, Saha star as Gujarat Titans crush Lucknow Super Giants to consolidate top spot
article-image
Read Also
Samson's frank response to the no-ball that cost RR victory over SRH: 'Can't step the line at that...
article-image

Sehwag backs Gill to improve numbers

“It should've been better. His 375 in 10 matches should be around 550 by the end of the season. He's played India in all formats, he's scored big runs, and should be using his form better. When he finishes the season, it is possible that he has 600-700 runs,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“If I were Shubman Gill, I wouldn't be happy with myself. I had been in good form, and I've scored 375 runs. But there isn't much improvement. The numbers might have slightly improved, but it's quite marginal. He looks good while playing his shots, he comes out with a positive intent. But overall, the numbers haven't really changed much. I hope in his last four matches, he really shows the class that he has displayed for the Indian team. I want a century from him,” Sehwag added.

Read Also
'RCB would have won 3 IPL titles': Wasim Akram's bold assertion if MS Dhoni was captain of Bangalore
article-image

Gill-Saha set new record

In the recent match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, opener Shubman Gill played a remarkable innings, scoring an unbeaten 94 runs. Along with Wriddhiman Saha's 81 runs, Gujarat Titans scored 227 for two, which is the fourth-highest total in the IPL 2023 season.

Saha and Gill set a franchise record for the highest partnership for any wicket, adding 142 runs for the first wicket in just 12.1 overs. Despite deploying eight bowlers, Lucknow Super Giants failed to stop the duo's rampage.

This partnership was also the second-best stand for any team for any wicket in this IPL, and Gujarat Titans' highest-ever total in IPL since their debut last season. Saha smashed four sixes and ten fours in his 43-ball knock, while Gill hit seven sixes and two fours in his 51-ball innings.

The Saha-Gill pair also improved their overall record of the most runs in the powerplay. In the season-opener against Chennai Super Kings, the duo added 65 runs in the first six overs, but they went even more ballistic in the recent match, scoring 78 runs at a run-rate of 13 runs per over.

Read Also
WATCH: CSK captain MS Dhoni's gives insight into Virat Kohli's batting technique in dressing room
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wrestlers vs WFI: Farmers break through barricades at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as they arrive to...

Wrestlers vs WFI: Farmers break through barricades at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as they arrive to...

Virender Sehwag unfazed by Shubman Gill's IPL 2023 form for GT says 'numbers have improved but...

Virender Sehwag unfazed by Shubman Gill's IPL 2023 form for GT says 'numbers have improved but...

'Parchi Parchi': Spectators resort to derogatory slogans towards Shan Masood during PAK vs NZ 5th...

'Parchi Parchi': Spectators resort to derogatory slogans towards Shan Masood during PAK vs NZ 5th...

'RCB would have won 3 IPL titles': Wasim Akram's bold assertion if MS Dhoni was captain of Bangalore

'RCB would have won 3 IPL titles': Wasim Akram's bold assertion if MS Dhoni was captain of Bangalore

Samson's frank response to the no-ball that cost RR victory over SRH: 'Can't step the line at that...

Samson's frank response to the no-ball that cost RR victory over SRH: 'Can't step the line at that...