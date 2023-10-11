India vs Pakistan, ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Journalists Receive Visas To Cover Marquee Clash

Pakistani journalists have finally received their visas to come to India to cover the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. The documents were processed after a lengthy delay from the Indian authorities due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

The journalists will be coming to India along with PCB chief Zaka Ashraf on Thursday, primarily to cover the high-profile match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (October 14).

PCB chief to reach India on Oct 12

Ashraf had held a meeting with Pakistan's foreign secretary on Monday and urged him to address the issue of the delay in issuance of visas to journalists and fans with the Indian Home Ministry and Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Around 60 journalists from Pakistan have got their visas and will be coming to India to cover the ODI World Cup.

The visa applications of Pakistani journalists were vetted by the home, external affairs and sports ministries as the country is on India's prior reference category (PRC) list.

Visa delay issue resolved

"I have delayed my travel to India, and I am travelling tomorrow after receiving confirmation that Pakistan's journalists have been asked to submit their passports to obtain visas to cover the mega-event," Ashraf said in a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"I am happy that my conversation with the foreign office helped in achieving a positive development regarding the visa delay," he added.

India vs Pakistan

Both India and Pakistan have won two games each and will be playing their third match of the tournament against each other.

Pakistan however, is above India on the points table in second position while the hosts are fourth due to the former's slightly better net run rate.

