Archery World Cup 2024: India Win Gold Medal In Compound Women & Men Teams

World Champion Indian women's compound Archery team of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami & Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the Shanghai World Cup after defeating Italy in the summit clash with a score 236-225, here on Saturday.

The Indian women's team, who are the reigning world champions and seeded No. 1 here, set up a title clash with Italy, defeating Turkey and Estonia to confirm their status as the leading side in the category

The trio of reigning U-18 and senior champion Aditi, Asian Games gold-medallist Jyothi and Parneet Kaur dropped just 10 points through the two matches to confirm their superiority.

Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha clinch gold in mixed team

Dynamic Duo Indian compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma & Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeated Robin & Lisell Jaatma of Estonia 158-157 to win third gold medal for India at the Shanghai World Cup, here on Saturday

Earlier in the day, Indian men's compound archery team of Prathamesh Fuge, Priyansh & Abhishek Verma bagged the second gold defeating The Netherlands 238-231.

TRIPLE GLORY for India! 🥇🇮🇳

The men's compound team missed the world record created by team USA in the 2011 Turin World Cup by just 1 point.

Vennam along with Priyansh will contest the compound individual women's and men's semi-final later today.

