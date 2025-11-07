 India Vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Details About When & Where To Watch The Match In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndia Vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Details About When & Where To Watch The Match In India

India Vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Details About When & Where To Watch The Match In India

The last time both these teams clashed was during the Asia Cup, where India dominated Pakistan with a hat-trick of victories, including a decisive win in the final.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

The India vs Pakistan rivalry is set to continue when both teams clash at the Hong Kong Sixes. The arch-rivals have been placed in Pool C, with Kuwait being the other team. The last time both these teams clashed was during the Asia Cup, where India dominated Pakistan with a hat-trick of victories, including a decisive win in the final.

That win, however, was overshadowed by controversy after Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, left with the trophy following India’s refusal to accept it from him.

Following the Pahalgam attack, Indian players avoided handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts as a mark of protest during the Asia Cup. Fans now await to see whether that stance continues when the two teams meet again today, November 7, in Hong Kong.

India Vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming details

FPJ Shorts
Remove Stray Dogs Near Schools, Hospitals, Move Them To Shelters After Sterilization: Supreme Court's BIG Verdict
Remove Stray Dogs Near Schools, Hospitals, Move Them To Shelters After Sterilization: Supreme Court's BIG Verdict
REET Mains 2025: Primary & Upper Primary School Teachers Notification Released; Here's How To Apply
REET Mains 2025: Primary & Upper Primary School Teachers Notification Released; Here's How To Apply
Mumbai: Vasai Man Loses ₹1.08 Crore In Online Forex Scam After Meeting Fraudster On Matrimonial App; Case Registered
Mumbai: Vasai Man Loses ₹1.08 Crore In Online Forex Scam After Meeting Fraudster On Matrimonial App; Case Registered
Automobile Retail Sales See 21% Increase In 42-Day Festive Season, Led By Record Registrations Of Passenger Vehicles & Two-Wheelers: FADA
Automobile Retail Sales See 21% Increase In 42-Day Festive Season, Led By Record Registrations Of Passenger Vehicles & Two-Wheelers: FADA

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan game at Hong Kong Sixes will be available on the Fancode app and website. The match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Ten 5. The match will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong and begin at 1:05 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan squad details

India Squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.

Pakistan Squad: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz

HongKong sixes format

It's a six-over contest played with six players on each side. The format for the 2025 edition has been kept simple: the top three teams in each group play in a round-robin format, and the top two teams qualify for the quarterfinals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Details About When & Where To Watch The Match In...

India Vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Details About When & Where To Watch The Match In...

Shocking! Bangladesh Pacer Jahanara Alam Alleges Sexual Harassment During 2022 Women’s ODI World...

Shocking! Bangladesh Pacer Jahanara Alam Alleges Sexual Harassment During 2022 Women’s ODI World...

RCB Sale Explained: Why Diageo Is Exiting, Who’s Interested & Will Virat Kohli Stay With The Team?

RCB Sale Explained: Why Diageo Is Exiting, Who’s Interested & Will Virat Kohli Stay With The Team?

Shana For A Reason! Rohit Sharma’s Funny 'Shock Pen' Prank On Mumbai Teammate Goes Viral; Video

Shana For A Reason! Rohit Sharma’s Funny 'Shock Pen' Prank On Mumbai Teammate Goes Viral; Video

Watch: 17-Year-Old Wrestler Sunny Fulmali Wins Asian Youth Wrestling Championship Gold While Living...

Watch: 17-Year-Old Wrestler Sunny Fulmali Wins Asian Youth Wrestling Championship Gold While Living...