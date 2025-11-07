India Vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming: Details About When & Where To Watch The Match In India

Image: X

The India vs Pakistan rivalry is set to continue when both teams clash at the Hong Kong Sixes. The arch-rivals have been placed in Pool C, with Kuwait being the other team. The last time both these teams clashed was during the Asia Cup, where India dominated Pakistan with a hat-trick of victories, including a decisive win in the final.

That win, however, was overshadowed by controversy after Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister, left with the trophy following India’s refusal to accept it from him.

Following the Pahalgam attack, Indian players avoided handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts as a mark of protest during the Asia Cup. Fans now await to see whether that stance continues when the two teams meet again today, November 7, in Hong Kong.

India Vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes Live Streaming details

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan game at Hong Kong Sixes will be available on the Fancode app and website. The match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Ten 5. The match will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong and begin at 1:05 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan squad details

India Squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal, Robin Uthappa.

Pakistan Squad: Abbas Afridi (c), Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Shahzad, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz

HongKong sixes format

It's a six-over contest played with six players on each side. The format for the 2025 edition has been kept simple: the top three teams in each group play in a round-robin format, and the top two teams qualify for the quarterfinals.