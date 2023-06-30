India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship : Squads, When And Where To Watch Live Streaming & On TV

India will be facing Lebanon in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship. The highly anticipated match will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. India, aiming for consecutive SAFF Cup victories, will be up against Lebanon, who are seeking their first-ever appearance in the competition's final. Both teams have maintained an unbeaten record throughout their journey towards sub-continental glory. Notably, Lebanon stands out with a flawless track record, winning all three of their group-stage games, making them the only team in the tournament to achieve this feat.

In their initial SAFF Championship match, India triumphed over their long-standing rivals, Pakistan, with a convincing 4-0 victory. This remarkable performance saw Sunil Chhetri shine, scoring a sensational hat trick. India continued their winning streak by defeating Nepal 2-0 in the subsequent group-stage encounter. However, they faced a tougher challenge against a competitive Kuwait side, resulting in a 1-1 draw for the hosts.

Conversely, Lebanon commenced their SAFF Championship journey with a 2-0 win against Bangladesh. The Lebanese team displayed their attacking prowess in the following match, scoring four goals to secure a resounding victory over Bhutan. They maintained their perfect run in the tournament by recording a 1-0 win against the Maldives.

With the highly anticipated semi-final clash between India and Lebanon approaching, here is all the essential information you need to know.

When and where is the India vs Lebanon, SAFF Championship semifinal match going to be played?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Lebanon will be played on July 1. Sri Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru will host the high octane affair.

What time will the match start?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Lebanon will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where can fans watch the match online?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Lebanon will be live streamed on FanCode app.

Where can fans watch the match on TV?

The SAFF Championship match between India and Lebanon will be televised live on Eurosport.

Squads:

India: Sunil Chhetri, Sahal Samad, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Gurpreet Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Ishan Pandita, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco, Rahul Bheke, Jeakson Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Rahim Ali, Amrinder Singh, Akash Mishra, Ashique Kuruniyan

Lebanon: Ali Sabeh, Mouhammed Ali Dhaini, Walid Shour, Hasan Srour, Mahdi Zein, Hasan Kourani, Karim Abed Darwiche, Ali Jamal Al Haj, Nader Matar, George Felix Melki, Hassan Maatouk, Alee Samir Tneich, Zein Al Abdine Ghassan Farran, Abdul Razzak Dakramanji, Mohamad Omar Sadek